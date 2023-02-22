14th and 15th District Boys Tournament and scores around the region

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday night was the start to the Boy’s side of the 14th and 15th District Tournaments while in other parts of the region, the District Tournaments continued.

In the 14th District Tournament, the 4 seeded Greenwood Gators took on the one seeded Warren Central Dragons with the Dragons dominating from start to finish winning this one 76-45.

#4 Greenwood vs #1 Warren central - 14th District Tournament

Then in the following matchup, the third seeded South Warren Spartans took on the two seed, the Bowling Green Purples. It was a highly competitive first half but ended up tilting in the favor of the Purples in the second, as Bowling Green advanced to the championship game once again winning this one 65-50.

#3 South Warren vs #2 Bowling Green - 14th District Tournament

Up at the 15th District Tournament, the 4th seed Allen County-Scottsville took on the top seed, Barren County trojans. It was a low scoring first half with Barren County taking a five point lead into the locker room, and it would stay that way as they pulled ahead and won 58-33.

#4 Allen County-Scottsville vs #1 Barren County - 15th District Tournament

We also have scores from the 12th, 13th and 16th District Tournaments.

12th, 13th, and 16th District Tournament scores

