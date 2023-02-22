3rd annual Sip & Putt Golf Scramble happening at the Historic Railpark March 3rd

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of year again! The 3rd annual Sip & Putt golf Scramble will take place at the Historic Railpark on Friday, March 3rd.

Teams of four, individuals, and groups of two, can sign up to play. It cost $50 per person and $175 per team of four.

“We’ll pair you up or put you in a team if you want to just come as a couple or individual will make it happen,” Jessica Warren, with the Railpark said.

Each team will have a table and be given scorecards, putters, and balls to play with.

“We have nine holes in there and putting greens throughout the two-story museum as well as throughout our restored railcar,” Warren said.

There are two different times for groups to choose from, one starts at noon with a lunch before starting at 11:15 a.m. and the other is at 6 p.m. with a dinner before starting at 5:15 p.m.

There will also be awards given for the overall winning team and a winning corporate challenge team, as well as several others.

The Historic Railpark & Train Museum is located at 401 Kentucky St. For more information and the link to sign up, visit historicrailpark.com.

