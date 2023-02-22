Beech Bend Park to host seasonal job fair for 300 plus employees

Beech Bend Logo
Beech Bend Logo(Beech Bend Logo)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for a summer job?

Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon is set to host its seasonal job fairs for 300 plus employees on February 24th, March 3rd, and March 10th. The event will be open to the public from 2 PM – 7 PM each day and will be at the amusement park, in the Dallas Jones Pavilion.

Seasonal applicants must be at least 14 years old.

Potential employees will have the opportunity to learn about each position including food service, ticketing, ride operations, water slide attendants, lifeguards, EMTs, restroom custodians, maintenance, and more!

For those who are interested in lifeguarding, there is an informational session on February 23rd at 6 PM.

Immediate interviews and paperwork can be completed during the Job Fair, please bring a photo ID or birth certificate and social security card. Employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment background check and drug screening.

Beech Bend offers many perks such as FREE admission for employees and one guest to six regional amusement parks. Free admission for employees to Beech Bend Park and discounted rates for friends and family.

Opportunity for an end-of-season bonus up to $500, competitive wages, paid orientation, and discounts on employee meals and retail.

Orientation and training dates are scheduled to start in April.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single vehicle accident sends man to hospital
Man’s arm pinned under vehicle in Muhlenberg Co. accident
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Robert A. Sharp
Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to impersonating a peace officer
Researchers at Mammoth Cave used a fixed-wing aircraft to capture infrared images of...
Mammoth Cave conducts aerial infrared study of white-tailed deer population
Kentucky police said a man is charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old.
Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child

Latest News

Designing Women 2020: The Big Split Auditions happening Feb 28th
Auditions begin soon for ‘Designing Women, 2020: The Big Split’
Elliana Beard
WKU student to compete in Miss Kentucky USA
View From The Hill: WKU-PBS produced documentary “By Parties Unknown” explores troubling part of Logan County history
Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.
Dinosaurs taking over Louisville Mega Cavern