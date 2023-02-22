Beech Bend Park to host seasonal job fair for 300 plus employees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for a summer job?

Beech Bend Park and Splash Lagoon is set to host its seasonal job fairs for 300 plus employees on February 24th, March 3rd, and March 10th. The event will be open to the public from 2 PM – 7 PM each day and will be at the amusement park, in the Dallas Jones Pavilion.

Seasonal applicants must be at least 14 years old.

Potential employees will have the opportunity to learn about each position including food service, ticketing, ride operations, water slide attendants, lifeguards, EMTs, restroom custodians, maintenance, and more!

For those who are interested in lifeguarding, there is an informational session on February 23rd at 6 PM.

Immediate interviews and paperwork can be completed during the Job Fair, please bring a photo ID or birth certificate and social security card. Employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment background check and drug screening.

Beech Bend offers many perks such as FREE admission for employees and one guest to six regional amusement parks. Free admission for employees to Beech Bend Park and discounted rates for friends and family.

Opportunity for an end-of-season bonus up to $500, competitive wages, paid orientation, and discounts on employee meals and retail.

Orientation and training dates are scheduled to start in April.

