Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to impersonating a peace officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A not-guilty plea was filed Tuesday after a man was charged with impersonating a peace officer last year.

Robert A. Sharp was arrested by Bowling Green Police in December and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail following an investigation in September.

At the time, police said Sharp admitted to passing out candy to two elementary school students as he campaigned for 1st District Constable.

Court records state that Sharp never said he was a police officer, but the deputy said he was wearing clothing and equipment that a law enforcement officer would have inside his car.

Sharp is charged with two counts of Impersonating a Peace Officer, and Fleeing and Evading Police, 2nd Degree.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for May 15.

