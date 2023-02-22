‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking

Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department.
Melvin Brown
Melvin Brown(Hopkinsville Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The University Heights Academy head boy’s basketball coach has been indicted by a federal grand jury this week.

Several agencies conducted a joint investigation into the alleged drug trafficking activity of Melvin Brown. The investigation was extensive, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department.

Officials executed search warrants throughout Hopkinsville and seized a large amount of money, a handgun and illicit drugs.

Following the search warrants, Brown was indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy and money laundering. He is currently being held in the McCracken County Jail on federal charges.

Brown was named 2023 2nd Region Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches last week.

University Heights Academy Head of School Tonya Oakley said Brown is no longer involved with the basketball team.

“This is an unfortunate situation and moving forward, Melvin Brown will no longer be part of the UHA basketball program,” Oakley said.

