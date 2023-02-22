Grayson Co. man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Caneyville man pleaded guilty to child exploitation charges following prosecution by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

Jeffery Elmore, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of Promoting a Minor Under Sixteen in a Sexual Performance and 13 counts of Possession of Viewing Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor, with a sentencing recommendation of 10 years in prison.

Elmore was previously indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury.

According to the indictment, between December 2017 and January 2018, he produced, directed or promoted a sexual performance by a minor.

He was arrested on Jan. 9, 2018 by Kentucky State Police.

The case was investigated the Kentucky State Police and Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke prosecuted the case.

