By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf sophomore Catie Craig was named Conference USA Golfer of the Week after winning the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational hosted by Mercer over the weekend.

Craig picked up her first collegiate win on Sunday as she fired a career-best, 5-under 67 in the final round to finish first. Her 67 was the lowest round of any golfer in the field all week long and it ties for fourth-best round by any Lady Topper in program history.

She defeated numerous top 250 golfers, including the No. 87 female in GolfStat. She led the team to a third-place finish overall, besting a team in front of the Lady Toppers in the GolfStat Top 100.

Craig bogeyed her very first hole in the final round, but then never looked back as she logged six birdies in total including on her final three holes. She climbed up nine spots on the final day to clench the medalist honors and win by two strokes. Over the 54-hole tournament, Craig shot even-par 216.

This is only second time in program history two different Lady Toppers have won an event in the same season. Sydney Hackett won the USA Intercollegiate at the beginning of the season and also won C-USA Golfer of the Week for that achievement.

