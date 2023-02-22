Nashville Predators and American Red Cross hosts a blood drive in BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can help save a life by donating blood at the Nashville Predators and The American Red Cross blood drive this week.

It will take place on Thursday, Feb.23, and Friday, Feb. 24. at the Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center at 1021 Wilkinson Trace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The local American Red Cross is where the Medical Center in Bowling Green gets blood to help save patients’ lives.

Lauren Nickel the Technical Lab Director at Med Center Health talked with WBKO about how important blood donations are to the community and surrounding area.

Nickel also spoke on how blood donations impact hospitals and how local donations save peoples’ lives each and every day at The Medical Center.

She had some words of encouragement to those who may be a little anxious about giving blood by reminding us how many lives one donation can save.