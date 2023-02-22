Record breaking heat PLUS windy conditions take over!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Most of us are waking up to cloudy skies with a few light rain showers for some.

Record-breaking warmth ahead

A Wind Advisory is in effect as wind gusts could reach over 40 mph at times. Record-shattering warmth will be likely for Wednesday as temperatures soar into the upper 70s. We’ll have one chance for rain overnight and then another chance for rain Wednesday evening. Thursday will bring another shot for record-breaking warmth with a high temperature of 80° expected. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday will crash down into the 30s after the passage of a cold front. Friday will feel much cooler with highs struggling to reach the middle 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Windy with showers likely late. Record warm temperatures. High 77. Low 65. Winds SW at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warm temperatures. High 80. Low 37. Winds SW at 16 mph.

FRIDAY: Much colder. High 53. Low 36. Winds N at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

