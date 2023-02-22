Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury

By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sophia Rosing was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury

The former UK student is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs.

Video shows an intoxicated Rosing in an altercation with a Black desk worker at Boyd Hall during the early morning hours of November 6, 2022.

In that video, Rosing can be heard calling that worker a racial slur repeatedly. The video also shows Rosing attempting to punch and kick that worker at different points.

Police reports say that, after officers arrived, Rosing also assaulted an officer while she was being detained.

Rosing is facing six counts. One for assault of a police officer, three for assault, one for disorderly conduct and one for public alcohol intoxication.

MORE: Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK

Rosing is scheduled to be back in court on March 17.

