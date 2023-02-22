This week’s JA People of Action features Wes Orange

This week’s JA People of Action features Wes Orange, Advertising Adviser/Sales Manager with WKU Student Publications. Wes taught JA to a first grade class at Lost River Elementary. The first grade curriculum is called JA Our Families and explains how family members’ jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Wes’s favorite part of JA is “igniting a sense of ambition towards the students’ life and career goals.” He also said, (as a JA student) “Junior Achievement raised my awareness of the importance of my education and the opportunities it would grant me one day in the real world. It also gave me an understanding and appreciation for the adults in my life – parents, teachers, community leaders – who worked so hard to provide for my needs and give me guidance and wisdom for my future.” (As a volunteer), “Junior Achievement has been a special way to give back to the Bowling Green community that means so much to me and my family. I love to see the students participate more and more in discussion as the sessions go on. I feel that engagement with the JA curriculum is vital to the students’ awareness of the world around them, and prepares them for opportunities that will present themselves throughout their career as a student. The support from the local JA team prepares you for success before you ever step into the classroom.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

