WKU Housing Fair helps students find off campus living

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cherry Creative’s fifth annual Western Kentucky University Housing Fair returned to campus at Downing Student Union this morning.

WKU’s Housing and Residence Life, which partnered with WKU Student Publications also participated to help make the event possible.

The Housing Fair allows students to talk with representatives from apartment complexes close to campus that work with their needs for affordability and amenities in a low-pressure environment. With giveaways and door-prize drawings, the atmosphere brought students from all over campus to check out their options.

“Nobody’s signing leases today. Nobody is under any pressure to make a commitment,” said Wes Orange, advertising advisor for WKU Student Publications. “This is really just discovery for people that are wanting to look at living off of campus, so it’s just a really good way to get them some value for their money.”

When talking about money, the rising costs of tuition and housing make college students especially vulnerable to inflation.

The national average price for a student to live on campus is around $15,000 per year and some students are finding it cheaper to live off campus with friends.

Along with cost-saving benefits, some students feel that moving off-campus is the next logical step in their transition to independence.

“Whenever you move into an apartment you know you have responsibilities such as paying rent and stuff like that,” said Spencer Boatwright, a junior at WKU. “Getting housing that’s on campus would be more rewarding, I would say but I like my off campus because sometimes, you know, I like that peace.”

