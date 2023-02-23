1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at Mammoth Cave used a fixed-wing aircraft to capture infrared images of...
Mammoth Cave conducts aerial infrared study of white-tailed deer population
One suspect exits the SUV with a battery powered saw
Crime Stoppers: They tried to steal some catalytic converters but didn’t have much luck
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Crime generic
12 people from four different states charged in Federal Meth Conspiracy
Jeffery Elmore pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual exploitation, with a...
Grayson Co. man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
RAW: Murdaugh describes finding death scene
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement