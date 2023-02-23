BG man faces drug charges after overdose death

Kevin Watwood, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail...
Kevin Watwood, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Possession of Methamphetamine.
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Feb. 22, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mount Oliver Road for a fentanyl-related overdose.

Upon arrival, Narcan and CPR were administered to the victim with no response. Jeffrey Wilson, 33, of Bowling Green was pronounced deceased.

WCSO and Bowling Green/ Warren County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for an address associated with this case investigation on Gunsmoke Trail Way.

Upon the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized Methamphetamine and Fentanyl from within the residence.

Kevin Watwood, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Possession of Methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.

