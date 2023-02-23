BG Noon Lions Club to host 72nd annual Pancake Day Feb 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Noon Lions Club will be hosting its 72nd annual Pancake Day Tuesday, February 28th at the Presbyterian church in downtown Bowling Green.

“Our Lions Club has over 90 years, we’ve been a just a stable service organization here in the community,” said Pancake Day CHM, Sam Kirtley III, “We couldn’t do it without the people that support our fundraising events...most people really look forward to it.”

There are two different times for those who wish to participate in the event. The first time to attend is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the other is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For a $6 donation, you get all-you-can-eat pancakes.

The proceeds help fund eyesight-related projects along with local high school scholarships.

For more information, visit the BG Noon Lions Club Facebook page.

