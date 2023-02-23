BRACAC hosts training for recantation in child sexual abuse cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosted a training today on the importance of caregivers correctly handling recantation in child sexual assault cases.

“Recantation is when a child has disclosed child sexual abuse or child abuse, and then later either stops talking about it or decides to say that that didn’t occur,” said Jennifer Bryant, executive director of BRACAC.

Victims of sexual abuse often recant as a defense mechanism in response to trauma, but BRACAC representatives say that this does not mean that the case should be dropped.

“What we’re learning today in this training is that supportive caregivers and support in the child’s life can really make a difference. So, if we can provide better support to those caregivers, there’s usually something we can do to still move a case forward, even if a child recants,” said Bryant.

BRACAC representatives say that trauma affects the brain and decision-making in unexpected ways, which includes recantation. Presenters for the training were Jerri Sites of Child Protection Concepts and Mary-Ann Burkhart with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. Each presenter has over 30 years of experience in child abuse investigations and trauma-informed training.

Bryant said, “Children have to be so brave to come forward and report sexual abuse. 90% of the time, children know their abuser. So they have to overcome lots of fear and threats and lack of support at times.”

Through today’s training, BRACAC hopes that caregivers will be equipped with the tools to prevent or properly support a child through recantation. Caregivers, law enforcement officials, therapists, educators, and other prominent figures in the lives of children made up the crowd of attendees.

“We really want to build up those caregivers that are around the child. Support them through the process so that a child can feel comfortable during one of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Bryant.

