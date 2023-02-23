Crime Stoppers: They tried to steal some catalytic converters but didn’t have much luck

If you know anything about these men, please call Southern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Toll free at 866-842-CLUE
By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on February 14, 2023 a light colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe with dark wheels, was seen in the parking lot of a local business.

One suspect exited the SUV with a battery powered saw, and tried to access the catalytic converter under one of the vehicles in the parking lot. After a short time, he repositioned himself on the other side of the vehicle.

The driver briefly stepped out of the SUV. Then both suspects got back into the vehicle and left the scene. One suspect appeared to be wearing blue jeans, a dark sweat shirt, red tennis shoes, and a blue hat.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. All they need is your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at Mammoth Cave used a fixed-wing aircraft to capture infrared images of...
Mammoth Cave conducts aerial infrared study of white-tailed deer population
Single vehicle accident sends man to hospital
Man’s arm pinned under vehicle in Muhlenberg Co. accident
Robert A. Sharp
Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to impersonating a peace officer
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Jeffery Elmore pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual exploitation, with a...
Grayson Co. man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

Latest News

Crime generic
12 people from four different states charged in Federal Meth Conspiracy
Jeffery Elmore pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual exploitation, with a...
Grayson Co. man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges
A former state lawmaker is suing his daughter’s accused killer. State troopers say Shannon...
Fmr. Ky. lawmaker suing man accused of killing daughter
18-year-old William Arant
McLean County murder suspect makes court appearance Tuesday