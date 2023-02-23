Crime Stoppers: They tried to steal some catalytic converters but didn’t have much luck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on February 14, 2023 a light colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe with dark wheels, was seen in the parking lot of a local business.

One suspect exited the SUV with a battery powered saw, and tried to access the catalytic converter under one of the vehicles in the parking lot. After a short time, he repositioned himself on the other side of the vehicle.

The driver briefly stepped out of the SUV. Then both suspects got back into the vehicle and left the scene. One suspect appeared to be wearing blue jeans, a dark sweat shirt, red tennis shoes, and a blue hat.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, c lick here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. All they need is your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

