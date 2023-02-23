Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say

A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
By Autumn Pitchure
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan firefighter is dead after being electrocuted by a fallen power line Wednesday.

Authorities said the Paw Paw firefighter was identified as 28-year-old Ethan Quillan. They said he came into contact with the downed power line around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said Quillan had done nothing wrong when he died but had been standing nearby a power line when a branch fell.

The Paw Paw fire chief said the 28-year-old had been with the department since 2019 and that he was a devoted father and firefighter.

According to the National Fire Academy, Quillan ranked as a lieutenant.

Thousands of power lines were down across the state Wednesday as a result of heavy freezing rain on utility lines.

Responding fire crews worked to clear out fallen trees and branches and help restore power to homes.

Copyright 2023 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at Mammoth Cave used a fixed-wing aircraft to capture infrared images of...
Mammoth Cave conducts aerial infrared study of white-tailed deer population
One suspect exits the SUV with a battery powered saw
Crime Stoppers: They tried to steal some catalytic converters but didn’t have much luck
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Crime generic
12 people from four different states charged in Federal Meth Conspiracy
Jeffery Elmore pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual exploitation, with a...
Grayson Co. man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Three deputies were charged and fired over the beating.
Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying