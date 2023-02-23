La. childcare worker accused of hitting several kids

Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Childcare worker Gabrielle Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana childcare worker was arrested after police say video allegedly showed her hitting two children amid reports of other incidents.

Police responded to an incident reportedly regarding cruelty to children around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a childcare center in Monroe. When officers arrived, police say staff showed videos of worker Gabrielle Jones allegedly hitting two children.

Jones was supervising a class for 2 year olds, KNOE reports.

The witness who recorded the videos told police she allegedly saw Jones hitting four other children during the day and that she saw one child in the video being hit on two other occasions.

Police say two of the children Jones allegedly struck had visible bruising on their faces.

Jones was arrested on charges of eight counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at Mammoth Cave used a fixed-wing aircraft to capture infrared images of...
Mammoth Cave conducts aerial infrared study of white-tailed deer population
Robert A. Sharp
Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to impersonating a peace officer
Single vehicle accident sends man to hospital
Man’s arm pinned under vehicle in Muhlenberg Co. accident
Jeffery Elmore pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual exploitation, with a...
Grayson Co. man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus

Latest News

Plunging temperatures, high winds, heavy snow and dangerous ice are expected to hammer much of...
Massive winter storm pummels US with snow, bitter cold
The Kentucky Forestry Division’s Senior Environmental Consultant Steven Kull says spring...
Wildlife officials prepare for Spring wildfire hazard season
Former UK Student Indicted by Grand Jury
Former UK Student Indicted by Grand Jury
Staying Safe Camping During Wildfire Season
Staying Safe Camping During Wildfire Season