More record breaking warmth on the way!
We have another chance for record-breaking temperatures tomorrow with a forecasted temperature of 80°. The current record is 79° set back in 1982. Temperatures will drastically change Thursday night into Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Lows on Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s, BRRR!
Rain chances return to our area this weekend along with a warmup on Sunday. This weekend does not look to be a washout, so there will be plenty of time to get outside. A better chance for rain and warmth arrives on Monday. High temperatures will return to the 70s Monday before a cooling pattern begins in the middle of next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warm temperatures. High 80. Low 37. Winds SW at 16 mph.
FRIDAY: Much colder. High 53. Low 36. Winds N at 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible. High 56. Low 46. Winds SW at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 51
Normal Low: 31
Record High Today: 77 (1911)
Record Low Today: -7 (1958)
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 5:27 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.22″
So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)
So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)
Monthly Snowfall: T″
Seasonal Snowfall: T
