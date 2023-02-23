More record breaking warmth on the way!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday!

We broke a record yesterday!

We have another chance for record-breaking temperatures tomorrow with a forecasted temperature of 80°. The current record is 79° set back in 1982. Temperatures will drastically change Thursday night into Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Lows on Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s, BRRR!

Rain chances return to our area this weekend along with a warmup on Sunday. This weekend does not look to be a washout, so there will be plenty of time to get outside. A better chance for rain and warmth arrives on Monday. High temperatures will return to the 70s Monday before a cooling pattern begins in the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warm temperatures. High 80. Low 37. Winds SW at 16 mph.

FRIDAY: Much colder. High 53. Low 36. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible. High 56. Low 46. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

