Record-breaking temperatures likely again tomorrow

Cooler temperatures move in Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We broke the previous record of 74° set back in 1922 with a high temperature of 79°!

Rain impacts likely through this evening

Showers will impact our area through the evening, keep the rain gear handy if you’re heading out! We have another chance for record-breaking temperatures tomorrow with a forecasted temperature of 80°. The current record is 79° set back in 1982. Temperatures will drastically change Thursday night into Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Lows on Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s, BRRR!

Rain chances return to our area this weekend along with a warmup on Sunday. This weekend does not look to be a washout, so there will be plenty of time to get outside. A better chance for rain and warmth arrives on Monday. High temperatures will return to the 70s Monday before a cooling pattern begins in the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Record warm temperatures. High 80. Low 35. Winds SW at 16 mph.

FRIDAY: Much colder. High 53. Low 36. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible. High 56. Low 46. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79R

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 74 (1922)

Record Low: 0 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.14″)

Yearly Precip: 6.83″ (+0.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

