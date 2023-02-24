AMA BG’s Magen Siegrist named a finalist for the national Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year Award

Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year Award finalist, Magen Siergist.
Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year Award finalist, Magen Siergist.(AMA BG Chapter)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Marketing Association (AMA) announced their top 10 finalists for the Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year Award.

Magen Siegrist, the vice president of the local chapter, was included as one of the finalists. She has always had a passion for her career and community.

Siergist has served Bowling Green and South Central Kentucky through her community service. She is currently Secretary of the Board of Directors for Stuff the Bus Foundation, Advocacy Committee Member for the Center for Courageous Kids, and serves on various committees for United Way of Southern Kentucky, Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky, CASA of South Central Kentucky, the BG Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership BG Media & Arts Day, and many others.

“It’s an honor to be nominated for this award. Making it to the top 10 in the nation is a total shock. I’m proud to be surrounded by such an incredible group of marketers in our local chapter and appreciate their support,” Siegrist said in a release. “I love my Bowling Green so much and so many in our community have led by example, showing me how to give back in the most meaningful and impactful ways.”

For the past 17 years, AMA has awarded a person from its professional chapter leadership whose contributions have added to their goals while making a lasting local community impact.

The person who is named the Volunteer of the Year receives an honorary lifetime AMA membership. The Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year will be awarded at the 2023 AMA Leadership Summit in Chicago in April.

