Cooler Heading Into the Weekend

Slightly Cooler Friday
Slightly Cooler Friday(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a few leftover morning showers, look for cooler conditions Friday behind a passing cold front with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s. Temps will warm slightly by Friday afternoon to near average with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances will continue this weekend with two weak systems passing through our area on Saturday and Sunday. A better chance for rain arrives on Monday. Along with showers, Winds will be gusty on Monday at times, as a Southwesterly wind moves into the area. Tuesday will be cool, but dry, a great day to get outside if you can! Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday as another system approaches our area.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Much cooler. AM Showers Possible High 53. Low 40. Winds N at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible. High 55. Low 44. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Milder with scattered showers possible. High 62. Low 55. Winds SW at 5 mph

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Watwood, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail...
BG man faces drug charges after overdose death
Hannah Lynn Forkum, of Nashville arrested on 2nd Degree Manslaughter charges.
Nashville woman arrested in Warren Co. in fentanyl overdose death
Some high-profile bills remain for Kentucky lawmakers to consider during this year’s session of...
Kentucky lawmakers still have some high-profile bills to consider
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking

Latest News

An unsettled pattern returns this weekend
Cooler temperatures return for Friday!
An unsettled pattern begins this weekend
Cooler temperatures return for Friday!
We broke a record yesterday!
More record breaking warmth on the way!
We broke a record yesterday!
We broke a record yesterday!