Cooler Heading Into the Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a few leftover morning showers, look for cooler conditions Friday behind a passing cold front with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s. Temps will warm slightly by Friday afternoon to near average with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances will continue this weekend with two weak systems passing through our area on Saturday and Sunday. A better chance for rain arrives on Monday. Along with showers, Winds will be gusty on Monday at times, as a Southwesterly wind moves into the area. Tuesday will be cool, but dry, a great day to get outside if you can! Rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday as another system approaches our area.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Much cooler. AM Showers Possible High 53. Low 40. Winds N at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible. High 55. Low 44. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Milder with scattered showers possible. High 62. Low 55. Winds SW at 5 mph

