Cooler temperatures return for Friday!
An unsettled pattern begins this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day of record-breaking warmth! We broke the old record of 79° set back in 1982 with a high temperature of 80° today.
We will feel much colder for Friday with temperatures starting out in the 30s, grab the jacket if you’re headed out! Friday afternoon will have near-average temperatures with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances arrive this weekend with two weak systems passing through our area on Saturday and Sunday. A better chance for rain arrives on Monday. Some showers may be gusty at times as a breezy SW wind moves into the area. Tuesday will be cool but dry, a great day to get outside if you can! Rain chances will return for Wednesday and Thursday as another system approaches our area.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .
FRIDAY: Much colder. High 53. Low 39. Winds N at 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible. High 56. Low 46. Winds SW at 8 mph.
SUNDAY: Milder with scattered showers. High 63. Low 46. Winds SW at 5 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 80R
Today’s Low: 61
Normal High: 53
Normal Low: 33
Record High: 79 (1982)
Record Low: 4 (1929)
Today’s Precip: 0.62″
Monthly Precip: 3.10″ (-0.21″)
Yearly Precip: 7.92″ (+0.97″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: T
Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″
Today’s Sunset: 5:34 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.
Allergy/Health:
Tree pollen: Moderate
UV: 2 (Low)
