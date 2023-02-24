Cooler temperatures return for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another day of record-breaking warmth! We broke the old record of 79° set back in 1982 with a high temperature of 80° today.

An unsettled pattern continues into next week

We will feel much colder for Friday with temperatures starting out in the 30s, grab the jacket if you’re headed out! Friday afternoon will have near-average temperatures with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances arrive this weekend with two weak systems passing through our area on Saturday and Sunday. A better chance for rain arrives on Monday. Some showers may be gusty at times as a breezy SW wind moves into the area. Tuesday will be cool but dry, a great day to get outside if you can! Rain chances will return for Wednesday and Thursday as another system approaches our area.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Much colder. High 53. Low 39. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible. High 56. Low 46. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Milder with scattered showers. High 63. Low 46. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80R

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 79 (1982)

Record Low: 4 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.62″

Monthly Precip: 3.10″ (-0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 7.92″ (+0.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.