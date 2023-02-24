Governor Beshear awards $5.7 M to Simpson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear presented $5.7 million to Simpson County to support career and technical education, tourism marketing, cleaner water projects, and six local nonprofit organizations.

“My administration will always put education first, and that includes helping our students discover technical fields where they can get hands-on experience, serve others and find great jobs that can support a family,” Beshear said in a press release. “That’s why we’re awarding more than $4 million to support career and technical education here in Simpson County. And we’re also providing funding for tourism marketing, cleaner water projects, and local nonprofits.”

Simpson County Schools received $4,033,400 to support career and technical education. It will fund renovations at the district’s Local Area Vocational Education Center at Franklin-Simpson High School, including new dedicated spaces for nursing and technology students to practice their skills.

Simpson County Tourism Commission was awarded $145,640 for travel marketing and promotion. The funding is part of the $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by the General Assembly. This is to help boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.

Amy Ellis, executive director of the Simpson County Tourism Commission said in a release, “We plan to embark on a wayfinding signage campaign with the city and county to improve the existing signage so that visitors can easily find their way through Franklin to attractions, dining, and lodging. Simpson County Tourism is grateful for this funding which has enabled us to bounce back from the effects that the pandemic had on the travel and tourism industry.”

$1,190,231 was given to Cleaner Water Program funding commitments, as part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan. The City of Franklin will also receive $876,010 to the City of Franklin to replace old water mains and rehabilitate a lift station.

“Every resident in Franklin deserves to continue to have top quality, clean water,” said mayor Larry Dixon in a release. “These funds are greatly appreciated and will assist us in continuing to provide that access for our citizens. We want to thank our state officials for working together to get communities like ours these funds. We have bright days in our future here in Franklin and across Kentucky.”

Lastly, six awards totaling $328,615.92 from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, will give one-time direct relief payments to organizations that have been affected by the pandemic.

The following organization was given awards:

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.