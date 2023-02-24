High school girls basketball 2023 district championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday night was all about the girls as the final two teams in each district faced off in their respective title games.

In the 14th district title game hosted by Greenwood High School, the Greenwood Lady Gators took on the reigning champions, the Bowling Green Lady Purples. Bowling Green dominated the game from started to finish, at one point going on a 24-4 run, to win the game 58-32.

Over at Warren East High School for the 15th district title game, the Trojanettes of Barren County went head-to-head with their cross-town rival, the Glasgow Lady Scotties. Glasgow outscored the Trojanettes 6-0 in the second frame to lead by three at the break, but a 14-3 run by Barren County in the fourth quarter led them to a 35 to 27 victory and their sixth-straight district title.

After a fourth quarter comeback on Monday by the four seeded Lady Panthers of Russellville, they punched their ticket to the district finale to face their rival, the Lady Cougars of Logan County. And after 24 years, the Lady Panthers are the 13th District Champions, winning the game 45-40.

