Hopkinsville basketball coach ‘distributed bulk quantities of cocaine’, court documents


Melvin Brown
Melvin Brown(Hopkinsville Police Department)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A high school basketball coach in Hopkinsville made his first appearance in court Wednesday after his arrest on federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

This comes just a week after he was named Coach of the Year for his region by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

The school he coached at, University Heights Academy, is near a church and neighborhood. The allegations shocked the people who live there. “We have been living here since ‘94,” Willie Stevenson said.

Stevenson lives steps away from University Heights Academy. “I used to walk up there around the school all the time when I was walking,” Stevenson said.

Some of his family and friends went to the school. “I got a lot of kinfolks that went there,” Stevenson said.

He’s been to his fair share of UHA basketball games, too. “I couldn’t tell you how many,” Stevenson said. “Probably more than 20.”

He is stunned the head boy’s basketball coach, 30-year-old Melvin Brown, is accused of drug trafficking. “It is awful,” Brown said. “It is terrible. You wouldn’t expect it.”

The Northern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorneys Office said Brown was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Hopkinsville. “Law enforcement also executed search warrants at four different locations associated with Brown and on multiple bank accounts,” the news release said. “Initial items recovered include approximately $100,000 in cash, $164,000 from bank accounts, marijuana, fentanyl, and a firearm.”

Authorities said Brown and co-conspirators allegedly distributed bulk quantities of cocaine in the Hopkinsville and Tulsa areas from July 2020 to May 2021. The investigation did not indicate he was selling drugs at schools.

University Heights Academy hired Brown in 2021. The school told WSMV 4 they have no concern that any of his alleged crimes involved students. “This is an unfortunate situation and moving forward, Melvin Brown will no longer be part of the UHA basketball program,” Head of School Tonya Oakley said.

