Jesse McFarland was cast as the Beast in Ramsey Theatre Company’s production of Beauty and The Beast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced that Jesse McFarland will join Ramsey Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. McFarland has various credits to his name, and he will soon add Beast of Beauty and the Beast to that list.

“Growing up I never had the chance to experience Beauty and the Beast and fall in love with the story like most kids my age did. As I started doing theatre, I was exposed to the characters and the story, and The Beast quickly became a dream role of mine,” said Jesse McFarland. “I feel so fortunate and lucky to be playing such an iconic character with Ramsey Theatre Company in their first production. I think it is so important for everyone to be exposed to theatre and the escapism it offers. To be lucky enough to help bring that to Bowling Green in a role that is very important to me is fulfilling in a way that is hard to describe.”

Elise Charny, the production’s director, said, “I am excited to have Jesse on board with us in the role of the Beast! Jesse was so kind and patient with me during his audition process, considering he was actively (and still is) on tour with My Fair Lady. What a trooper! Jesse’s professionalism was quite refreshing, and I am very excited to see that at play in the rehearsal room as we get to work on the show.”

McFarland is the most recent addition to Ramsey Theatre Company, joining cast members previously announced: Emily Pellecchia (Belle) and Craig Schulman (Maurice).

“As soon as I learned of Jesse’s casting I looked him up, of course, and found a few videos of him singing and instantly became ten times more excited than I was before. He has an incredible voice and is a really active performer. It will be amazing to share the stage with him this summer. I can’t wait,” said Emily Pellecchia.

“I am looking forward to working with our Beast, Jesse McFarland. His stage credits are impressive and his audition moved me. I am confident that the first production of the Ramsey Theatre Company is in good hands,” said Jeffrey Reed, President and CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky.

To accommodate friends and family of the cast, and to keep up with the high demand of interested patrons, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center has opened seating to an additional performance on Friday, June 23rd at 7:30 PM. Tickets for this newly-added performance are on sale now. The original Saturday, June 24th performance is almost sold out.

Beauty and The Beast will be the third and final Broadway production of the 2022-2023 Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, sponsored by Robert P. Ramsey. Beauty and the Beast is sponsored by Houchens Insurance Group/Auto-Owners Insurance, co-sponsored by English, Lucas, Priest, and Owsley, LLP, and costume sponsor Q Coffee Emporium.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880, or in person at 601 College Avenue in downtown Bowling Green. Prices start at $20.

ABOUT JESSE MCFARLAND Jesse McFarland was raised in Tyler, Texas and received a Bachelor’s degree in theatre from Northwestern State University. He is currently performing with the National Tour of My Fair Lady. His favorite regional credits include Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy), I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (Man 2), and Desperate Measures (Sheriff Green).

ABOUT RAMSEY THEATRE COMPANY The Ramsey Theatre Company was formed through a generous gift from Robert P. Ramsey to produce professional-level musical theatre to serve the BRADD area. The Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall at SKyPAC serves as its primary home. Principal roles are cast through nationwide auditions with supporting roles filled by other accomplished actors. Orchestra Kentucky takes the place of honor in the Robin and David Ciochetty orchestra pit

