A little rain this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After two days of record warmth, we came crashing back to reality Friday! Readings moderate this weekend, with small shower chances on the board.

Temps warming back up

A couple of weak disturbances will clip across the region this weekend. One moves through early Saturday morning with light rain showers. We’re mainly dry Saturday afternoon through Saturday night before another weak wave rolls through Sunday. Highs warm from the low-to-mid 50s Saturday into the low 60s Sunday.

On Monday, A stronger front arrives with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. A couple of storms could be strong, mainly east of Bowling Green. This will be yet another in a series of wind-makers, with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible Monday! February ends quiet and mild Tuesday before March comes in like a lamb Wednesday with warmer temperatures. More shower chances show up next Thursday and Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SATURDAY: Cool with scattered showers possible, mainly in the morning. High 53. Low 42. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Milder with scattered showers. High 62. Low 52. Winds SW at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Windy and warmer. Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 47. Winds SW at 24 mph, gusts 45-55 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 81 (2017)

Record Low: 7 (1914)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 3.10″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 7.92″ (+0.82″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

