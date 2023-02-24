Man arrested after deadly fire in Warren County

Sean Birge is arrested for murder, arson, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly fire in Warren County.

On Feb. 20, multiple agencies responded to a fire on Penns Chapel Road, where a person was found dead inside the home.

The victim was later identified as Wendell Leon Reynolds Jr.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest was developed following interviews of actions leading up to the fire.

Detectives traveled to Clarksville, Tennessee to interview Sean Birge, of Bowling Green.

Officials say Birge provided details and confessed to the murder of Reynolds.

Birge was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail in Tennessee on a warrant from the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

He has been charged with Murder, Arson, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this time, extradition of Birge is being sought to bring him back to Warren County to face his charges.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers at Mammoth Cave used a fixed-wing aircraft to capture infrared images of...
Mammoth Cave conducts aerial infrared study of white-tailed deer population
Hannah Lynn Forkum, of Nashville arrested on 2nd Degree Manslaughter charges.
Nashville woman arrested in Warren Co. in fentanyl overdose death
One suspect exits the SUV with a battery powered saw
Crime Stoppers: They tried to steal some catalytic converters but didn’t have much luck
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking
Kevin Watwood, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail...
BG man faces drug charges after overdose death

Latest News

As children’s mental health becomes a more pressing issue, Lost River Elementary is hoping to...
Lost River Elementary hosts first Family Mental Health and Wellness Night
Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Fire
Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Fire
Family Mental Health and Wellness Night at Lost River Elementary
Family Mental Health and Wellness Night at Lost River Elementary
View from the Hill: Chai Chats provide a glimpse into other cultures
View from the Hill: Chai Chats provide a glimpse into other cultures