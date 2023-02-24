Man arrested after deadly fire in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly fire in Warren County.

On Feb. 20, multiple agencies responded to a fire on Penns Chapel Road, where a person was found dead inside the home.

The victim was later identified as Wendell Leon Reynolds Jr.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest was developed following interviews of actions leading up to the fire.

Detectives traveled to Clarksville, Tennessee to interview Sean Birge, of Bowling Green.

Officials say Birge provided details and confessed to the murder of Reynolds.

Birge was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail in Tennessee on a warrant from the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

He has been charged with Murder, Arson, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this time, extradition of Birge is being sought to bring him back to Warren County to face his charges.

