St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home Giveaway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - St. Jude and WBKO were part of a groundbreaking ceremony for a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Bowling Green today. The drawing for the home occurred on Sept. 17.

“There are going to be 7500 tickets available at $100 apiece, all of those proceeds go directly to St. Jude to support our mission, and that is to make sure that no child dies in the dawn of life so that all go towards cancer research and treatment,” said Dillon Miles, a development professional for St. Jude,” said Dillon Miles, development professional for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Representatives on the project say that thanks to community support, the home in Carter’s Crossing will truly live up to the title of “Dream Home.”

“We’ve got a beautiful home planned, a 3-bedroom, a bonus room, two full baths, lots of extra features, it’s really going to be a true dream home,” said Darrel Sweets, owner of Sweets Design Build. “We have literally well over 100 people that will touch this house, between the different subcontractors and suppliers and everybody that does it. So it’s really a big, big group effort. And it’s great to see everybody come together and put their hand on it and make it what it will be.”

Project leaders say that the project would not be possible without community support.

“The Bowling Green community, again, as I said, you all show out every single year for St. Jude Dream Home and we could not complete our mission without help from you all, so we really appreciate it,” said Miles.

Tickets for the home will be available beginning May 12. Representatives from St. Jude say they will be available until the drawing on Sept. 17, but they do not expect that they will last that long.

“The drawing for the house will be on Sept. 17, so you have until then to buy their ticket, but we’re hoping we’re going to sell out way before then,” said Miles.

Tickets for the house will be available at DreamHome.org

