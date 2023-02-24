Warren Co. man arrested on attempted kidnapping, DUI, theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing several charges after an attempted kidnapping Thursday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police were called to Mulberry Ave for an attempted kidnapping complaint on Thursday, February 23.

The complainant reported that a person, later identified as Carson Mooneyhan, 20, of Bowling Green, attempted to kidnap his 5-year-old child.

Immediately after a confrontation, Mooneyhan fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima toward Plano Road.

A few minutes later, WCSO was advised of a single-vehicle collision near Plano Road and I-165.

A witness of the collision told officials that the vehicle was a white Altima and was left on the ramp before the driver jumped into another vehicle (an unidentified black SUV) that left the scene.

While WCSO and KSP were investigating these incidents, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to Hardees on Cumberland Trace Road due to a disturbance and a reckless driver-related incident.

Once on the scene, BGPD arrested Mooneyhan for DUI and the theft of a vehicle.

BGPD and WCSO investigations revealed that Mooneyhan was dropped off at the Shell station on Mel Browning Road and went across the road to Waffle House.

Police say he stole a pickup truck from the parking lot. Mooneyhan then drove to Hardees on Cumberland Trace Road where he caused a disturbance until he was taken into custody.

WCSO is handling the investigation and charges related to the attempted kidnapping along with leaving the scene of the accident.

BGPD is handling the investigation and charges related to offenses that occurred at Waffle House and Hardees.

Mooneyhan was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.