The 2023 High School Boy’s Basketball District Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday night concluded the District tournaments around the region as we crowned some new champs, while some old dogs stayed on top.

In the 14th District it was the third matchup of the season between the Bowling Green Purples and the Warren Central Dragons and just like the first two, the Dragons came out on top, dominating from beginning to end, as they repeat as district champions, winning 75-56.

14th District Boys Basketball Championship: Purples vs Dragons 2-24-23

In the 15th District championship, the reigning champs, the Barren County Trojans took on the new blood in the district, the Warren East Raiders. And for the first time since 1989, Warren East wins a district championship, as they beat Barren County 56-55.

Barren County vs Warren East - 15th district championship

Over in the 13th District championship, the 2x reigning champs, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, took on the Todd County Central rebels in a rematch of last years district championship game. But this one had a different outcome. Todd County Central wins big in this one, winning 61-43.

The #2 seed Todd County Central Rebels def. #1 seed Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, 61-43, to capture first 13th District Championship since 2018.

And we crowned the champs of the 12th and 16th Districts.

12th and 16th District boys basketball Championships

