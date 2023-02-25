Gov. Beshear joins Simpson Co. leaders to announce community developments

Gov. Beshear delivered over $5 million in investments to the Franklin-Simpson community.
Gov. Beshear delivered over $5 million in investments to the Franklin-Simpson community.(wbko)
By Derek Parham
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Franklin today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Trader Joe’s distribution center, and to distribute over $5 million in investments to the Franklin-Simpson School District, community nonprofits, and to improvements in area infrastructure.

RELATED: Governor Beshear awards $5.7 M to Simpson County

“What we are seeing right now is so much opportunity coming to the city and the county. 1,200 new jobs over just the last couple of years with more likely to come. And what you’re seeing is a community embraces it, realizing that all these new jobs are going to support these family-owned businesses,” said Gov. Beshear.

The distribution center comes with 875 new jobs for the Franklin-Simpson area and is along HWY 100 encompassing over one million square feet. The project is on track to finish completion by fall.

Community organizations that received grants today included the Simpson County School District, the Simpson County Historical Society, the Simpson County Water District, Simpson County Tourism Commission, the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club, and many more.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Watwood, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail...
BG man faces drug charges after overdose death
Hannah Lynn Forkum, of Nashville arrested on 2nd Degree Manslaughter charges.
Nashville woman arrested in Warren Co. in fentanyl overdose death
Sean Birge was arrested following an investigation into a fire that left one person dead in...
Man arrested after deadly fire in Warren County
Carson T. Mooneyhan, 20, of Bowling Green
Warren Co. man arrested on attempted kidnapping, DUI, theft
Melvin Brown
Hopkinsville basketball coach ‘distributed bulk quantities of cocaine’, court documents

Latest News

Matt Stinson lives to recreate iconic and historic vehicles.
Scottsville garage recreates iconic vehicles from pop-culture
Hopkinsville HS Coach appears in court for drug trafficking
Hopkinsville HS Coach appears in court for drug trafficking
Jesse McFarland gets casted as Beast for Beauty and the Beast
Jesse McFarland gets casted as Beast for Beauty and the Beast
With a $10,000 decrease in teacher pay statewide over the last seven years and a revenue...
Superintendent demands additional funding for WCPS