Gov. Beshear joins Simpson Co. leaders to announce community developments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Franklin today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Trader Joe’s distribution center, and to distribute over $5 million in investments to the Franklin-Simpson School District, community nonprofits, and to improvements in area infrastructure.

RELATED: Governor Beshear awards $5.7 M to Simpson County

“What we are seeing right now is so much opportunity coming to the city and the county. 1,200 new jobs over just the last couple of years with more likely to come. And what you’re seeing is a community embraces it, realizing that all these new jobs are going to support these family-owned businesses,” said Gov. Beshear.

The distribution center comes with 875 new jobs for the Franklin-Simpson area and is along HWY 100 encompassing over one million square feet. The project is on track to finish completion by fall.

Community organizations that received grants today included the Simpson County School District, the Simpson County Historical Society, the Simpson County Water District, Simpson County Tourism Commission, the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club, and many more.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.