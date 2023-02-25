GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school. (Credit: WWSB)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNNELL Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a teenager has been arrested after knocking a school employee unconscious.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old Matanzas High School student is in a juvenile detention center after attacking a paraprofessional.

Authorities said the attack happened on Tuesday in a school hallway.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video showing the student rushing toward the teacher’s aide and knocking her to the ground.

The student can be seen in the video kicking and punching the unconscious female several times in the back and head. Others rushed in to help the victim and stop the attack, authorities said.

The unidentified school employee was transported to a hospital for treatment after the incident.

Authorities described the responsible student as a 6-foot-6 male weighing about 270 pounds.

Deputies said he told them that he was upset because she had taken his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The juvenile has not been immediately identified but deputies said he has been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Watwood, 43, of Bowling Green, was arrested and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail...
BG man faces drug charges after overdose death
Hannah Lynn Forkum, of Nashville arrested on 2nd Degree Manslaughter charges.
Nashville woman arrested in Warren Co. in fentanyl overdose death
Sean Birge was arrested following an investigation into a fire that left one person dead in...
Man arrested after deadly fire in Warren County
Carson T. Mooneyhan, 20, of Bowling Green
Warren Co. man arrested on attempted kidnapping, DUI, theft
Melvin Brown
Hopkinsville basketball coach ‘distributed bulk quantities of cocaine’, court documents

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony after a second day of cross-examination.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power
Gov. Beshear delivered over $5 million in investments to the Franklin-Simpson community.
Gov. Beshear joins Simpson Co. leaders to announce community developments
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks