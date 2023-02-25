Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival

The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and officials say that person attended part of the 16-day revival at Asbury University.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and officials say that person attended part of the 16-day revival at Asbury University.

State health officials say the person is a Jessamine County resident. They say the person is unvaccinated and was at the revival on February 18.

They say anyone else who attended that day could have been exposed. They’re encouraging anyone who is not vaccinated against measles to quarantine for 21 days and to get the measles vaccine.

Three measles cases have now been reported in the last three months in Kentucky.

