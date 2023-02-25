Scottsville garage recreates iconic vehicles from pop-culture

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stinson, the owner of Whiskey Ridge Motors, recreates iconic vehicles from pop culture and history with his son.

Stinson’s projects so far include the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo, the hearse from Ghost Busters, multiple General Lee replicas, and many more. While Stinson’s garage is not typical, he believes that his creations can change lives.

”A lot of times, people ask me what I do and I tell them it’s like Disney World. We sell the dream. Anything you can dream about, we’ll do it. Movie cars, antique cars, rare exotics, anything like that,” said Stinson.

Stinson’s garage is largely a one-man operation, aside from the occasional help from his son. However, what started as a passion project together quickly evolved into a business.

“At the moment it’s just me and my son when he can help me. Which, he’s in high school, so he doesn’t get to help a lot. But when he can, he’s a pretty good worker,” said Stinson. “We just wanted to build the first car, yeah we didn’t build it to sell it. Matter of fact, the first Eclipse that we bought, when we bought it it was like $500.”

With time and creativity, Stinson’s vehicles took off. The first to gain widespread popularity was the Mystery Machine.

Stinson said, “I never would’ve thought it, but we put it on there and it went viral and had millions of views. People were worrying me to death trying to send deposits, but the guy that ended up buying it was a war veteran and he does work with children, so I made sure he got it.”

Whiskey Ridge now ships vehicles internationally.

“I was gonna build another Ghost Buster’s car, we drove to Delaware and got it, and it took like three years to get it. Anyway, I ended up getting it, and we sold it maybe three weeks ago, and it’s going to Australia,” said Stinson.

While pop culture vehicles gain much of the attention, Stinson says that his passion truly lies in restoring cars from history.

“I mean, I love old cars. That’s my main thing. The movie cars are just interesting, but if you can find something you like to do, you definitely do it better. You’re willing to put that extra... extra 10 or 90 percent to get it to the finish line,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.