Showers and storms likely Monday

Some gusts could approach 50 mph!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw a cool and quiet Saturday for most of our area. Sunday will be a bit milder with a few chances for showers.

Some gusts could reach 50 mph
Some gusts could reach 50 mph(WBKO)

Shower and storm chances will likely ramp up on Monday. A few storms may be on the strong side, especially those east of I-65. Wind gusts outside of thunderstorms could approach 50 mph at times! Make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects before the winds start to howl! We will dry things off midweek with sunshine returning by Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, both look like great days to be outside. Another rain chance moves into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with on-and-off shower chances looking likely at the end of next week. Temperatures look to take another dip into more seasonal conditions by the end of next week .

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SUNDAY: Milder with scattered showers. High 62. Low 52. Winds SW at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Windy and warmer. Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 47. Winds SW at 25 mph, gusts 45-55 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 64. Low 48. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 79 (1930)

Record Low: 2 (1967)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.10″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 7.92″ (+0.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Barren County Correctional Officer
Former correctional officer arrested after drug investigation inside Barren Co. jail
Carson T. Mooneyhan, 20, of Bowling Green
Warren Co. man arrested on attempted kidnapping, DUI, theft
Melvin Brown
Hopkinsville basketball coach ‘distributed bulk quantities of cocaine’, court documents
Sean Birge was arrested following an investigation into a fire that left one person dead in...
Man arrested after deadly fire in Warren County
Matt Stinson lives to recreate iconic and historic vehicles.
Scottsville garage recreates iconic vehicles from pop-culture

Latest News

Another windy system come Monday!
A little rain this weekend
Another windy system come Monday
A little rain possible this weekend
Slightly Cooler Friday
Cooler Heading Into the Weekend
An unsettled pattern returns this weekend
Cooler temperatures return for Friday!