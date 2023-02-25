Showers and storms likely Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw a cool and quiet Saturday for most of our area. Sunday will be a bit milder with a few chances for showers.

Some gusts could reach 50 mph (WBKO)

Shower and storm chances will likely ramp up on Monday. A few storms may be on the strong side, especially those east of I-65. Wind gusts outside of thunderstorms could approach 50 mph at times! Make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects before the winds start to howl! We will dry things off midweek with sunshine returning by Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, both look like great days to be outside. Another rain chance moves into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with on-and-off shower chances looking likely at the end of next week. Temperatures look to take another dip into more seasonal conditions by the end of next week .

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SUNDAY: Milder with scattered showers. High 62. Low 52. Winds SW at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Windy and warmer. Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 47. Winds SW at 25 mph, gusts 45-55 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 64. Low 48. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 79 (1930)

Record Low: 2 (1967)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.10″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 7.92″ (+0.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

