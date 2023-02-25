‘Where to run? We didn’t know’: Ukrainian refugee looks back at first year of war

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Feb. 24, 2022 a Ukrainian nightmare became a reality.

Russian forces, who had been surrounding the country for weeks, launched their invasion into Ukraine.

“Your sober mind just refused to believe, just refused to accept that something like that can happen in the 21st century, in the middle of Europe,” Ukrainian refugee Oresta Lisovska said.

Lisovska says her country is no stranger to fighting for its freedom. She was born in Ukraine when the country was part of the Soviet Union. Even when Ukraine gained its freedom, the threat of Russian forces remained.

“Having a neighbor that is always flexing its muscle right next to you is not an easy challenge,” Lisovska said.

Only a month after the war began, Lisovska and her children fled to the Polish border. She says they waited in line for 28 hours before they could cross to safety.

Lisovska spent time during her high school years as a foreign exchange student in Kentucky. She used those connections to find a place for her family once the war began, but only part of her family made the trip to the states.

“My parents and my husband, they stayed in Ukraine,” she said.

Lisovska’s husband joined the Ukrainian military after the war began. He works in administration, trying to get recruits to join the armed forces. She says she speaks with him as much as she can, but during times of war, he’s understandably very busy.

Lisovska’s parents also stayed behind in their home. Even though it’s one of the safer parts of the country, she says no place is perfectly safe in times of war.

“There is not a single place where the terrorist’s rockets can not reach to,” she said. “Last week, my mom, she heard three rockets flying over her house.”

One year into the war, Lisovska doesn’t want the world to forget about those still fighting to defend their home.

“Over 44 million people call this country their home. Right now, over five or six million people left their houses. Ukraine needs help from the rest of the world,” Lisovska said.

Lisovska says she and her two kids are staying with a host family, and have been since last March.

While she’s away from home, she’s spreading the word about her country all across Kentucky, and sending back as many supplies as she can.

Lisovska says marking one year since the invasion made Friday a somber day, but says she knows her country will win the war.

That’s the day she’s looking forward to. That’s the day she celebrates.

