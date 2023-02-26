Jonesville Academy hosts S.T.E.A.M Day at WKU

Students at Jonesville Academy took part in a “S.T.E.A.M. Day” on Western Kentucky’s campus.
Students at Jonesville Academy took part in a “S.T.E.A.M. Day” on Western Kentucky’s campus.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Jonesville Academy took part in a “S.T.E.A.M Day” on the campus of Western Kentucky University. S.T.E.A.M stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics.”

Jonesville Academy’s mission is to equip under-represented minority males with the tools necessary to succeed in life.

Students in third to eighth-grade students were given the opportunity to explore the many realms of engineering and science, but this particular S.T.E.A.M Day focused on technology and art.

“Our kids are the next generation of kids that are learning new ways of innovation, and learning how to be creative in their own way,” said Tyreon Clark, co-founder of Jonesville Academy.

Students had the opportunity to participate in fresco painting, ceramics and virtual and augmented reality. This allowed students the chance to develop creative skills that will last a lifetime.

“I think what is most important to me, and both of us, as founders of the Jonesville Academy, is creating opportunities that they may not otherwise have. Being exposed to fresco at such an early age is awesome,” said Auriella Spalding, co-founder of Jonesville Academy.

This is the second S.T.E.A.M event that the academy has held at WKU, but hope many more are to come.

For more information on Jonesville Academy, you can visit their website.

