Wind Advisory for Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We stayed seasonable and calm for Sunday, tomorrow will be a different story.

Calmer conditions arrive midweek (WBKO)

Monday will be WINDY with gusts reaching 45-55 mph at times. A Wind Advisory will begin Monday at 6 AM CST and run through 6 PM CST. A few downed trees and sporadic power outages will be possible tomorrow. There will be a chance for strong thunderstorms tomorrow as a cold front passes through our area. Wind gusts tomorrow could exceed severe limits outside of a thunderstorm, this is something we are watching closely.

Tuesday will be cooler, but calmer. Highs will reach into the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be even milder with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine. Another rain chance moves into our area Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll have scattered chances for rain through Friday as temperatures tank into the 30s by Friday night. Saturday looks cold with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s, don’t stash the winter coat just yet!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Windy and warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 47. Winds SW at 25 mph, gusts 45-55 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 62. Low 50. Winds NW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High 72. Low 52. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 78 (1917)

Record Low: 7 (1967)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.10″ (-0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 7.92″ (+0.51″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Allergy/Health:

Tree pollen: Moderate

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.