BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our entire viewing area has been placed under a wind advisory until 6pm CST. Winds could gust between 40-50mph with isolated stronger winds also possible.

AM showers and storms expected with WINDY conditions persisting!

You’ll want to bring in any unsecured, loose, or light weight items INSIDE for today! A few power outages and blown tree limbs are also possible due to strong winds. Showers and storms are expected between 9am-12pm, with a few heavy downpours also in the mix. Tuesday will be cooler, but calmer. Highs will reach into the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be even milder with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine. Another rain chance moves into our area Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll have scattered chances for rain through Friday as temperatures tank into the 30s by Friday night. Saturday looks cold with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s, don’t stash the winter coat just yet!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Windy and warmer. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 47. Winds SW at 25 mph, gusts 45-55 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 68. Low 50. Winds NW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. High 79. Low 52. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.22″

So Far This Month: 2.10″ (-1.88″)

So Far This Year: 5.74″ (-0.70″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

