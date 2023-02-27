Barren County announces county clean-up dates

(Barren County)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced dates for the 2023 county clean-up week.

County employees and trucks will be at locations in the county from March 27 to March 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dumpsters will be on site at each designated location, and officials ask that Barren County individuals bring help to unload their items.

This is a free event for all Barren County citizens.

Locations include the following:

  • Hiseville, Mill Street on Monday, March 27
  • Park City Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 28.
  • Cave City Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 28.
  • East Barren Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 29.
  • Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, March 30.
  • Haywood Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, March 30.
  • Temple Hill Fairgrounds on Friday, March 31.
  • South Barren Volunteer Fire Department at Headquarters Station on Steam Mill Road on Friday, March 31.

Large items will be accepted including appliances, couches, dressers, mattresses and recliners.

All small items must be bagged or boxed.

Items that will not be accepted are tiers, batteries, liquids, paint, oil and pesticides.

