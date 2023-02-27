Barren County and Russellville advance to the semifinals of the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, Feb. 26, began the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University.

To kick off the quarterfinals of the girls’ side, the winner of the 15th District, the Barren County Trojanettes took on the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs, the 16th District runner-up.

The Trojanettes took the regular season win over the Lady Bulldogs by 37 points, but this matchup was a close game in the first half as Barren County only led by one at the break. However, the second half was a completely different story. Barren County fired on all cylinders and ultimately took the win 55 to 30.

In the following matchup, the top dogs (or cats) of the 13th District, the Russellville Lady Panthers, went head-to-head with the Greenwood Lady Gators who claimed the runner-up spot in the 14th District.

Greenwood got on a hot streak to start the game taking a nine-point lead at the start of the second quarter, but the Lady Gators got into some early foul trouble. The Lady Panthers then went on a 10-0 run to regain the lead, but Greenwood went on a late run to lead by three at the break.

The third quarter was back and forth until Lareesha Cawthorn hit a three-pointer to put Russellville ahead by four heading into the final frame.

Greenwood would regain the lead by one with 6:24 to go, but then Russellville took a 44-43 lead just 30 seconds later and never looked back. Two Lady Gators fouled out in the final five and a half minutes of the game, and Russellville carried that momentum forward winning 58 to 51.

The Lady Panthers picked up their first Region tournament win since 1993.

Barren County and Russellville will face each other in the semifinals on Friday, Mar. 3 at 6 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

