Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’

Jordan Blake Taylor
Jordan Blake Taylor(Whitley Co. Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details in what police are calling a horrific child death case in southern Kentucky.

A 3-year-old girl died after she was rushed from her home in Woodbine to the Baptist Health Corbin. State police say the mother’s boyfriend is to blame.

A probable cause hearing was held Monday morning for 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor. Taylor is facing a murder charge.

A state police detective testified their interviews with Taylor were not consistent with evidence in the case. KSP says the girl suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from head to toe, multiple brain bleeds, and blunt force trauma.

“This is a terrible case. It’s a senseless and horrific death. Ethically I cannot comment on the facts of the case. They are public record,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling.

State police say the case is still under investigation but that Taylor is the only one charged.

Bond for Taylor was increased to $1 million after probable cause was found to send this case to the grand jury.

