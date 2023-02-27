Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

The statement said Mapes was “fatally injured” but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Barren County Correctional Officer
Former correctional officer arrested after drug investigation inside Barren Co. jail
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
A special birthday celebration for daughter of highly decorated World War One veteran
Daughter of highly decorated WWI veteran turns 90
Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
Finding child care can be difficult for parents, and it's important to ask detailed questions...
Daycare Dilemma: How parents navigate unlicensed and licensed child care systems across the country
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month