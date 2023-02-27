Future of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Safe Haven Baby Boxes are in nine different states, one of them is Kentucky. The safe drop off locations have seen over 120 miracles.

There are 16 Baby Box locations in Kentucky. One in Bowling Green saw their first infant dropped off in its “Baby Box” early February.

In 1973, Monica Kelsey was a newborn, left on the side of the road, but now she is the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“It’s a double-edged sword. Of course, I’m excited a baby was placed in our box,” Kelsey said. “But on the flip side of that, I know there’s a mother out there having the worst day of her life.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box is an anonymous option for a parent to safely surrender an infant. The boxes are located at police stations, fire stations, or hospitals that are staffed 24/7.

“That box being there 24 hours a day, that calls 911 on its own, it’s pivotal for those kinds of situations when the fire staff is not in the building.” Kelsey said.

When a baby is surrendered to one of these boxes, that’s when Kelsey’s job really starts. If a parent reaches out to them after dropping off their baby, they can provide them with further resources, but one of their goals is to give parents a sense of peace.

“If all they can do is place their child in a safe haven baby box that’s legal and safe, then that’s enough. We should all be proud of her for that.

The Safe Haven laws allow a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant to a designated safe haven provider within a specific time after birth.

Each state has different laws, and Kelsey said they need to make changes as things change in the country.

