Registration for WKU Volleyball Camps now open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With yet another season in the record book, WKU Volleyball has announced that registration for the 2023 Hilltoppers’ summer camps is now open.

Camp sessions are scheduled for May 31-June 2 (All Skills & Elite Camp) June 14-16 (Lil Volley Topper Camp), and July 11-13 (High School Team Camp).

Anyone interested in more information regarding the summer camps can check out WKUVolleyballCamps.com.

The site features online registration and a FAQ section as well as further information about each of the camps being offered.

The 2023 camp brochure can be accessed at goto.ps/VBCamps23 for camp information and mail-in registration.

Campers that register online have the option of buying cancelation protection, which allows for a full refund up until the day before camp if they are unable to attend for any reason.

This feature is only available with online registration.

Lil’ Volley Topper Camp is for campers entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

The camp, which will be held June 14-16, will run from 1 – 4 p.m. (no meals provided), daily and will cost $120 per player.

The Lil’ Volley Topper Camp is designed for beginners and will introduce campers to fundamental areas of the game in a fun and exciting environment.

Campers will work with coaches and players and will be divided into appropriate age groups.

The All Skills Camp will be held May 31 – June 2 and is for campers entering grades 7-12.

The camp, which costs $240 per player, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

This camp is designed to offer campers a solid skill foundation in all areas of the game.

Fundamental instruction will be provided for passing, setting, serving, hitting, and blocking.

The camp will also include team and game situations and will cater to all skill levels while placing each camper in a group based on their level of skill.

Come enjoy three days working with the camp staff to develop the skills necessary to become a successful player at the high school level.

The Elite Camp is also May 31 – June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is designed for players entering grades 9-12.

At a cost of $240, the camp is for high school players with at least three years of playing experience and/or players with travel team experience.

Elite Camp will cover all volleyball fundamentals as well as game situations, but at a more challenging level.

Though it is the same dates and times as the All Skills Camp, campers will be grouped separately.

The Team Camp will be run from July 11-13 and will cost $215 per player while running from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This camp will allow each team to learn, grow and improve before the start of their new season.

Day one of the team camp will be composed entirely of skill instruction, covering all volleyball fundamentals while days two and three will mostly include tournament play.

Each team must have a coach/supervisor with them at all times throughout the camp while consisting of a minimum of eight players per team.

For questions regarding any of the 2023 Hilltopper Volleyball Camps at WKU, call 270-745-7090 or email kristi.griffin@wku.edu.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.