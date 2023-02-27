Softball Ends Hilltopper Classic with a 6-1 Win over Illinois State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tops wrapped up the annual Hilltopper Classic in victory fashion, with a heavy 6-1 win over the Illinois State Redbirds. Kelsie Houchens, who earned her fifth win of the season, split the game in the circle with Katie Gardner.

The Hilltoppers split all six hits on the board among six different players, both TJ Webster and Faith Hegh going .500 on the afternoon with a hit and a walk a piece. After recording her first career hit and RBI last night, freshman Kaytlan Kemp got her first career start for the Red and White, taking the field at second base, while recording a hit at the plate.

WKU 6, ILLINOIS STATE 1

Taking a heavy lead early in the first inning, WKU got on base and runners in scoring position the whole frame. A wild pitch from Illinois State’s right-hander got bases-loaded advancing and center fielder Brylee Hage moving across the plate.

Right fielder Faith Hegh got a piece of the next ball to her, a single through the right side earned her an RBI and a 2-0 ballgame from Taylor Davis hitting home. Kelsey Schmidt would later single to the same spot, earning the RBI from Taylor Sanders.

The final two runs scored from the Hilltoppers in the first frame were fast base running from third. Faith Hegh scored on a throw-down error from the Redbirds as Kelsey Schmidt successfully stole second base, and the Hilltoppers implemented a double steal with Kaytlan Kemp taking second and Schmidt heading home, closing out a 5-0 lead and batting through the WKU order.

The lone run for ISU came out after a sacrifice fly out into right field, sending the Redbirds’ six-spot hitter tagging for home in the top of the fourth.

The Tops tagged on another insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning: a fielding error on the Redbirds’ shortstop led Schmidt to second base and pinch runner Anniston Bray to home plate.

Redshirt-sophomore Kelsie Houchens worked her way in the circle through 4.1 innings, giving up one run off of five hits with a strikeout. Katie Gardner closed out the Sunday matinée in Bowling Green, recording just a walk in 10 batters faced in Bowling Green.

The Hilltoppers are back hosting their second tournament of the season, the Hilltopper Spring Fling, March 3-5, at the WKU Softball Complex.

