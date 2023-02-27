Sports Connection 2-26-23: Franklin-Simpson baseball and 4th Region Tournament predictions
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we’re only a couple of weeks away from baseball season, Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb talk with Franklin-Simpson baseball head coach Matthew Wilhite and Wildcats junior pitcher/infielder Brevin Scott. We are also in the midst of the 4th Region high school basketball tournament, so Floyd and Webb break down district outcomes and predictions for teams looking to punch their ticket to Rupp Arena.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.