Sports Connection 2-26-23: Franklin-Simpson baseball and 4th Region Tournament predictions

Sports Connection 2/26/23 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we’re only a couple of weeks away from baseball season, Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb talk with Franklin-Simpson baseball head coach Matthew Wilhite and Wildcats junior pitcher/infielder Brevin Scott. We are also in the midst of the 4th Region high school basketball tournament, so Floyd and Webb break down district outcomes and predictions for teams looking to punch their ticket to Rupp Arena.

Sports Connection 2/26/23 - Matthew Wilhite and Brevin Scott

Sports Connection 2/26/23 - 4th Region Boys Basketball predictions

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.