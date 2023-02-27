Sports Connection 2-26-23: Franklin-Simpson baseball and 4th Region Tournament predictions

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Sports Connection 2/26/23 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we’re only a couple of weeks away from baseball season, Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb talk with Franklin-Simpson baseball head coach Matthew Wilhite and Wildcats junior pitcher/infielder Brevin Scott. We are also in the midst of the 4th Region high school basketball tournament, so Floyd and Webb break down district outcomes and predictions for teams looking to punch their ticket to Rupp Arena.

Sports Connection 2/26/23 - Matthew Wilhite and Brevin Scott
Sports Connection 2/26/23 - 4th Region Boys Basketball predictions

